JugJugg Jeeyo lifetime worldwide box office; Decoding the dynamics of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer

The Raj Mehta directed JugJugg Jeeyo fronted by Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is nearing the end of it's run at the box office with all India net collection of Rs 82.50 crore, and an overseas gross of $4.6 million (Rs 37 crore). The Karan Johar production has clocked a worldwide gross of Rs 135 crore, thereby emerging the 10th Rs 100 crore grosser for Varun Dhawan at the global level. The film is still running in cinema halls with limited showcasing and collected Rs 15 lakh and Rs 28 lakh respectively on 5th Friday and 5th Saturday respectively, inspite of a digital premiere.

Made on a budget of Rs 110 crore, JugJugg Jeeyo was jointly produced by Karan Johar and Viacom 18, who also distributed the film. The co-production aspect reduced the theatrical burden on the film since the monies from all sources were shared by both producer and distributor. JugJugg Jeeyo clocked Rs 58 crore from the sale of digital rights with a lock-in window of 4 weeks. The satellite rights were sold for another Rs 30 crore, with the music fetching Rs 17 crore. From the sale of non theatrical rights, JugJugg Jeeyo fetched Rs 105 crore, leaving another Rs 5 odd crore for recovery from theatrical. The makers have fetched a rather good deal from non theatrical mediums.

But verdicts are never based on non theatrical recovery as then, every second film would have to be termed a hit. Theatrical performance is a must for any film to be termed a successful venture. JugJugg Jeeyo has done fair business in India with a very good trend at the box office. The film opened at Rs 8.75 crore and ended up doing almost 9.5 times the opening day business in its longer run, which can be termed a good trend. It sustained at low levels and continued to get those weekend spikes, to take the film towards the success verdict in the domestic market. The India share of JugJugg Jeeyo is around 37 crore, whereas the overseas share comes in the range of Rs 14.75 crore. The overall theatrical recovery in terms of distributors share is around Rs 51.75 crore, taking the total film recovery to Rs 156.75 crore.

While it's an average grosser in India, it has done well enough in the overseas belt to be termed one of those rare clean hits in the pandemic times. There is a chatter about the business dynamics of the film, and yes, JugJugg Jeeyo ideally should have hit the Rs 100 crore mark to be termed a clean hit, but it has fallen short by 17%, which has put the film verdict to average in India, which also means success, since all stakeholders have made money. The business has come in times when big budget entertainers with even bigger stars have not set the cash registers ringing, and this makes it actually a positive signal for the industry in these depressing times.While the appreciation isn't universal, but a subject like JugJugg Jeeyo didn't even warrant universal appreciation and all it needed was support from the urban high end audience, which it did in the long run, as suggested by the trend.

Expense

Budget: Rs 95 crore

PnA: Rs 15 crore

Total Expense: Rs 110 crore

Revenue

Digital Rights: Rs 58 crore

Satellite Rights: Rs 28 crore

Music Rights: Rs 17 crore

India Share: Rs 37 crore

Overseas Share: Rs 14.75 crore

Total Revenue: Rs 156.75 crore

Profit: Rs 46.75 crore

ROI: 42.5%

