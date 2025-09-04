Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari needs better hold in second weekend, wraps opening week at decent Rs 37.50 crore

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota and starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has completed one week of theatrical run at the box office. The romantic comedy drama performed decently in the opening weekend and remained steady on the weekdays, thanks to Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) offers.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the movie opened with Rs 6.85 crore and wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 25.50 crore. Since then, it added Rs 12 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday, with Rs 2.50 crore coming today on Day 7. Param Sundari closed its first week at Rs 37.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Param Sundari needs to show better performance in 2nd weekend, faces a clash with multiple releases

The fate of Param Sundari will heavily depend on its performance in the second weekend. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer needs to show better box office trends over the coming weekend to sail through a favorable verdict by the end of its run.

The movie will face the clash with multiple releases that include Baaghi 4, The Conjuring, The Bengal Files, and Lokah Chapter One- Chandra (Hindi). It will be interesting to see how Param Sundari holds this weekend.

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 9.65 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 3.75 crore 6 Rs 2.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 37.50 crore net

Param Sundari is a safe venture

Backed by Maddock Films, Param Sundari is a safe bet at the box office. The makers didn't have much to lose as they had already cracked a solid non-theatrical deal before the release. Though the movie won't lose any money, its verdict solely depends on its domestic net business.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

