Priyanka Chopra reveals BTS of her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie’s ‘lit’ Diwali with friends: PIC

Priyanka Chopra is back home to celebrate the festival of lights with her family, and it’s looking all things festive thanks to her lovely young one. The Indian actress shared a look at her desi celebrations with a touch of western flair. Mama PC revealed how her daughter Malti Marie has been celebrating Diwali. Sharing a photo with her fans, the star revealed the baby’s party with her young friends.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys Diwali with daughter Malti Marie and her friends

Malti Marie could be seen wearing a yellow lehenga, complete with floral prints, and a matching dupatta. Her hair was up in two tiny ponytails on her head as she played with a toddler boy and a girl by her side. The house could be seen decorated in Indian diyas and marigold flower garlands in a traditional look. The kids could be seen playing around with lights. Fans loved to see the star kid involve her Western friends in Indian culture and introduce them to the celebration.

Mom Priyanka Chopra shared the photo, writing, "Malti's diwali party was lit." She added a fire and a diya emoji along with it, showing her light-filled celebrations. After a packed few days around the world, the actress returned home to commemorate the festival with her family. She has been going in and out of India, amid shooting for SS Rajamouli’s film SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu. The untitled project is said to be releasing its first part in 2027 and the second in 2029.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas could not be seen at the party, owing to his own busy schedule, touring around the world with the Jonas Brothers. He last made a surprise visit to where his wife was staying on Karwa Chauth, to help break her fast and ring in the auspicious day traditionally.

