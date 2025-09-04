Lokah Extended First Week Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's film peaks on Day 8, nears Rs 40 crore in Kerala

Lokah Chapter One - Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, is storming the box office with its superlative trends. After hitting Rs 5 crore plus consecutive 4 days, the superhero movie peaked on Day 8, registering another spike.

Bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the movie recorded its biggest day of theatrical run today, on the second Thursday, clocking over Rs 6 crore in the home turf. Released on Thursday, August 29, Lokah Chapter One- Chandra wrapped its extended opening week of 8 days at Rs 38 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Lokah: Chapter One targets big spike on second Friday

Onam 2025 begins in Kerala with a bang as Lokah has recorded insane advance bookings for tomorrow. The movie will take full advantage of the festival holiday tomorrow and has the potential to witness its peak at the box office. The movie is set to surpass the Rs 50 crore mark in Kerala during its second weekend.

The superhero movie has already emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from the half-century mark. If it manages to gain traction in the third and fourth weeks as well, it will post a huge total by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-Wise box office collections of Lokah in Kerala:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.70 crore 2 Rs 3.35 crore 3 Rs 4.65 crore 4 Rs 5.65 crore 5 Rs 5.25 crore 6 Rs 5.40 crore 7 Rs 5.45 crore 8 Rs 6.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 38.45 crore

On the global front, the superhero Mollywood movie is flirting with the Rs 120 crore mark. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is expected to cross the Rs 150 crore gross mark soon.

Lokah releases in Hindi today

The Hindi-dubbed version of Lokah Chapter One- Chandra is now playing in cinemas. It will be interesting to see if it can impress the North Indian audience as well.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

