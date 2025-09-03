Param Sundari Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com remains steady, adds Rs 2.90 crore on Day 6

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s latest outing, Param Sundari, continues its steady run at low levels. The Maddock Films’ production venture is not performing like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya & Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, but the result is still decent for the star-cast. Its box office potential has been hampered by the mixed audience reception. Though it witnessed a good start at the box office, the weekdays results are just about decent.

Advertisement

Debuted with Rs 6.85 crore, Param Sundari wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 26 crore net at the Indian box office. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie recorded a drop on the first Monday. It collected Rs 3 crore on Day 4, that too was aided by Buy-One-Get-One offers. The movie managed a surge on Tuesday, mainly due to discounted ticket prices, and added Rs 3.85 crore to the tally.

Param Sundari drops by 5 percent on Day 6 over Monday, collects Rs 2.90 crore

The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer dropped by 25 percent today compared to the first Tuesday. It collected in the range of Rs 2.80 crore to Rs 3 crore on Day 6, taking the total cume to Rs 35.90 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie is set to close its opening week around Rs 38 crore, and then it will march towards the Rs 50 crore mark. However, it will have to show better trends in the second weekend as the movie will have tough competition from multiple releases. For the unversed, Param Sundari will face Baaghi 4, The Conjuring, The Bengal Files, and Lokah Chapter One- Chandra (Hindi) from the coming weekend.

Advertisement

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 10.15 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 2.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 35.90 crore net

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Conjuring: Last Rites headed to record biggest opening day for the franchise in India