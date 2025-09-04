The Conjuring 4 Final Advance Booking India: Hollywood supernatural movie records biggest pre-sales of 2025 in top national chains, eyes Rs 18 crore opening

The Conjuring: Last Rites is all set to ablaze the big screen in a couple of hours. The horror flick, marking the end of the much-loved franchise, has witnessed a banger pre-sales at the Indian box office. The movie has sold tickets like hotcakes in India, which proves how much the Indian audience loves the horror genre.

The Hollywood supernatural film is closing its advance booking by selling over 2.25 lakh tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day in India. The movie is set for a record opening at the box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites surpasses Chhaava, records best pre-sales of 2025

Starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in the lead roles, The Conjuring: Last Rites stormed past the final advance bookings of multiple big releases this year- both from Hollywood and India - in the top multiplex chains. For the record, The Conjuring 4 recorded the best advance booking for a Hollywood movie in 2025, surpassing Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 8.

Furthermore, the movie also smashed the advance bookings of Chhaava, Saiyaara, War 2, Sikandar, and Housefull 5 and others. In short, the horror film recorded the best advances of all 2025 releases in the national multiplex chains.

The Conjuring: Last Rites to make a record opening in India despite facing clash

Distributed by Warner Bros Pictures, The Conjuring: Last Rites is likely to open with a record opening of Rs 17 crore to 18 crore net at the Indian box office. It is all set to establish a new opening benchmark surpassing all the previous installment’s Day 1 collections in India, by a huge margin. The Nun, currently, holds the record of the biggest opening among The Conjuring Universe movies.

The fourth installment of The Conjuring Franchise will not get a free run as it is clashing with Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4 and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. Despite the clash, the movie will face capacity issues on its opening day. Had there been no clash, The Conjuring would have easily targeted Rs 20 crore plus opening in India.

The Conjuring: Last Rites in cinemas from September 5

The Conjuring: Last Rites is releasing in cinemas tomorrow on September 5. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

