Samantha Ruth Prabhu says being real made split from Naga Chaitanya public: ‘Lot of trolling and judgment…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is getting real about being in the spotlight as a top actress. Speaking during a session for NDTV World Summit 2025, the actress addressed how being authentic has allowed her personal struggles to become public. She spoke about how her myositis diagnosis was public knowledge, one which she chose to share because she wanted to be real. On the other hand, her sudden and unexpected split with her husband, Naga Chaitanya, after 4 years of marriage, became national news, which the actress says was because of being ‘real’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu dished about how she has learnt from her past mistakes and is striving to come out on top with lessons learnt. "I don't think authenticity is the final destination - it is a work in progress. I don't have everything sorted, I don't have my life sorted, but I'm able to speak about it. I am not perfect; I might make mistakes, I might stumble, but I'm trying to be better."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Naga Chaitanya break-up being made into a spectacle

Revealing how being in the public eye and trying to be as true to herself as she can brought a lot of scrutiny and backlash her. Her divorce from Naga Chaitanya incited opinions from everyone who saw it happen. "I can speak it and keep it as real as possible. My life - anyone who has followed my journey - is aware of the personal struggles. The separation, the illness - they have all been very public. It has come with a lot of trolling and judgment; a lot of judgment for being open and vulnerable." Previously, she has opened up about the emotional turmoil it caused her.

The actress also spoke about her own humble beginnings, which saw her family struggle to put food on the table, but once she achieved success, it raised a war inside her to find purpose and stick to it.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has since gotten married to Sobhita Dhulipala.

