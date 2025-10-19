Inside Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor bring Diwali glam as they party with family

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrated the first day of Diwali, Dhanteras, with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and the Kapoor family. The actress shared glimpses of the festive celebration on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into the family’s warm pre-Diwali moments.

In the picture, Alia looked radiant in a golden shimmery saree paired with a matching blouse. She accessorized her outfit with a choker necklace and a mangteeka, giving her ethnic look a modern touch. Alia completed her festive look with open hair styled in a middle parting and golden-based makeup that perfectly complemented the occasion.

Kapoor family’s festive glow

The celebration was attended by the Kapoor family, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rima Jain, among others. Kareena and Karisma looked stunning in their traditional outfits, exuding festive charm. Another photo captured Kareena, Neetu, and Rima smiling together, adding to the joyous Diwali atmosphere.

Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined the celebration alongside his younger brothers Taimur and Jeh, posing in front of beautifully lit festive décor.

Here’s what’s next for Alia and Ranbir

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to move into their new bungalow in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, reportedly worth Rs 250 crore. The couple recently shared a note with the media, expressing gratitude as they embark on this new chapter.

The note read, “Diwali is all about gratitude and new beginnings. As we move into our new home, we are thankful for all the warmth and support you’ve shown us, and we hope we can continue to rely on your consideration for our privacy and that of our family, home, and wonderful neighbours. Sending you and your family all our love this festive season. Happy Diwali!”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, also starring Vicky Kaushal, slated for release in March 2026. Alia will also appear in Alpha, alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist. The film releases in December 2025. Ranbir Kapoor, meanwhile, is busy with Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, co-starring Yash and Sai Pallavi.

