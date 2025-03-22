Box Office: Snow White takes tepid start in Europe, among Disney’s lowest grossing live action debuts

Snow White has taken a tepid start at the European box office, faring far below expectations in the French and Italian markets. The Disney magnum opus, which debuted in France on Wednesday, March 19, grossed USD 480K, marking one of the lowest openings for a Mouse House live-action. It also garnered the worst word of mouth for a blockbuster post-COVID, drawing 1.8 stars from critics and 1.9 from audiences. The rating is equivalent to a D CinemaScore. In Italy, debuting on Thursday, March 20, the film grossed USD 378K, also among the lowest opening days ever for a Disney live-action.

The film, which rolled out in the US on Friday, stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the lead roles. The former plays the titular character, while the Israeli actress takes on the role of her stepmother, the Evil Queen. Andrew Burnap also stars in the feature, playing the Disney Princess’ love interest.

Snow White has been in the headlines since its inception; however, not for good reasons. The film first faced flak for a comment made by Zegler about the original Disney offering that it adapts, the iconic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The star called the production outdated, sparking outrage, with fans questioning why the studio would cast someone to lead one of its most celebrated stories when she doesn’t even respect it. Fans also called out Disney for casting a Latina actress to play their fairest princess.

Criticism then shifted to the reimagination of the seven dwarfs, with audiences expressing their disagreement with the creative decision.

Tides, however, changed in Snow White’s favor when it premiered for film pundits in Los Angeles on February 15. They showered the adaptation with immense praise. Before the Hollywood premiere, the film was also showcased at Spain’s Alcázar of Segovia, the castle that inspired the one in the original animated film.

Playing in North American theaters alongside The Alto Knights and Ash, as well as holdover releases like Captain America: Brave New World and Mickey 17, the film is expected to gross USD 45 million in its opening weekend.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 5.4 rating, with reviewers saying Zegler’s performance is the only saving grace.

Snow White is an expensive affair, boasting a USD 250 million production budget. It cannot afford to bomb. We’ll have to wait and see how far the offering can take its revenue globally.