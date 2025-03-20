Weekend Preview: Snow White set to lead as last session’s topper Novocaine looks to retain a spot in the top 3

The third weekend of March 2025 (March 21-23) is almost upon us, and we’re back with another weekend preview, playing pundit and attempting to predict which film will land where on this session's theatrical chart. Mind you, we are exclusively discussing the North American box office.

Starting off, forecasts suggest Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s Snow White will emerge as the ultimate winner, earning anywhere between USD 50 to USD 55 million. The film arrives after a series of controversies surrounding the casting of Zegler, a Latina, as Disney’s fairest princess, as well as the reimagining of the iconic seven dwarfs. However, the movie garnered favorable reviews from critics following its March 15 Los Angeles premiere, which took place without a press red carpet. Family audiences are expected to drive business for the film, which carries the responsibility of reviving this year’s sluggish box office by posting a global opening weekend of USD 100 million or more.

Snow White doesn’t have direct competition until Warner Bros.’s big-budget Minecraft movie arrives on April 4.

Meanwhile, The Alto Knights, also from WB, is expected to sell the second-most tickets this weekend, earning between USD 2 to USD 5 million. Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson reunited with the legendary Robert De Niro for the fifth time on this project, a flashy period gangster saga.

The offering revolves around real-life 1950s mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello and has been in development for years. The film deserves a significantly higher box office forecast than our figures, but a lackluster marketing campaign is to blame for the muted buzz. How will people turn up to theaters if they aren’t even aware of its presence?

Novocaine, starring Jack Quaid—which shockingly dethroned Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 at the box office last weekend—will look to occupy the third spot, earning USD 3 to USD 4 million. The R-rated flick follows Quaid’s character, a bank employee with an inability to feel pain, who sets out to rescue his co-worker after a group of bank robbers takes her hostage. Amber Midthunder plays the latter character.

