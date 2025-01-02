Sonic 3 North America Box Office: Paramount's animation sequel crosses USD 150 million through New Year; To become biggest movie of franchise

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 hit the screens on December 20, 2024. Sonic 3 features Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba, and others reprising their roles. Krysten Ritter and Keanu Reeves have joined the cast in the recently released film. Sonic 3 has been running successfully in theaters in the United States.

Sonic 3 Grosses Over USD 150 Million By New Year's Eve

Sonic 3, helmed by Jeff Fowler, has completed two weeks of its release in cinemas and is entering the third weekend tomorrow. Jim Carrey and Ben Schwartz-starrer crossed USD 62 million in the first weekend in North America. The Paramount animated film experienced a boost in its collections on Christmas, while taking its collection to USD 88 million.

Released in 3761 theaters, Sonic 3 grossed over USD 150 million by the end of December 31, 2024. The action-adventure comedy film would have crossed USD 155 million on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.



Read: Mufasa Day 13 India Box Office: SRK-Mahesh Babu voiced Lion King movie enjoys dream run; Crosses Rs 100 crore net

Sonic 3 Is Targetting USD 225 Million; To Become Biggest Movie Of Sonic Franchise

Sonic 3 is now eyeing USD 225 million by the end of its theatrical run, which would be an excellent business. If the threequel is able to reach the target, it would become the biggest movie of the Sonic franchise.

In that case, the cume collection of Jeff Fowler's directorial would be higher than previous Sonic movies, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and Sonic The Hedgehog. While the 2022 film grossed USD 190 million in domestic markets, the original movie collected USD 148 million during its release in 2020.

Advertisement

In North America, Sonic 3 is leading the race and would be ahead of its rival release, Mufasa: The Lion King by a slim margin. Meanwhile, Jim Carrey's film would be slightly behind Mufasa at the worldwide box office. This is to note that the budget of Sonic 3 is lesser than Mufasa and hence it is a great result to be so close to the Disney prequel.

A Brief About Sonic 3

Sonic 3 is the third movie in the Sonic film series based on the video game series by Sega. Actor Ben Schwartz has voiced for the titular role of Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O'Shaughnessey has dubbed for Miles Prower aka Tails. Idris Elba is cast as a voice artist for Knuckles the Echidna. Keanu Reeves has voiced for Shadow the Hedgehog. Jim Carrey plays dual roles, Dr. Ivo Robotnik and Professor Gerald Robotnik.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonic 3 vs Mufasa 2nd Weekend North America Box Office: Pre-Christmas releases battle it out for number 1