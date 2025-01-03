Mufasa continues to roar at the Indian box office, amassing Rs. 53 crore (Rs. 43 crore Nett) in its second week. This marks a minimal drop of 32 per cent from the first week. While the holiday period has helped the sustained business, the holds are exceptional even factoring in the festive advantage. The holiday period is now largely over but Mufasa still collected a healthy Rs. 3 crore (Rs. 2.50 crore Nett) yesterday.

With total collections in India now standing at Rs. 129 crore (Rs. 106 crore Nett) / USD 15 million, Mufasa has become the fourteenth Hollywood film to nett over Rs. 100 crore in India. It is also the second highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year, beating Godzilla x Kong. With its current trajectory, the film is well-positioned to overtake the superhero hit Deadpool & Wolverine.

The local dubbed versions have played a crucial role in its success, contributing the lion’s share of the business, with more than 65 per cent of collections coming from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions. Generally, the original English version does best but for creature films, dubbed versions hold a wider appeal. Adding star voices like Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi and Mahesh Babu in Telugu has further widened its appeal. The Hindi version accounts for nearly 40 per cent of all India business but the real stand out is Tamil which has grossed over Rs. 21 crore, almost all of it coming from just one state and at a much lower price than the English and Hindi.

Impressively, India is the best performer in the film relative to its predecessor, The Lion King. In India, Mufasa will come within 15 per cent of the 2019 blockbuster, whereas most everywhere in the world it has dropped ranging from 50 to 75 per cent. India also ranks as the sixth-highest international market, ahead of bigger markets like China, Korea, Japan, Australia, Spain, Brazil and so on. It trails behind France, the UK, Mexico, Germany and Italy, but, when it comes to viewership, it leads them all with close to 6M tix sold in two weeks.

