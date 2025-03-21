Box Office: Captain America Brave New World surpasses Superman Returns globally; Details HERE

Captain America: Brave New World has surpassed another low-performing superhero offering after playing in theaters for over a month now. Earlier today, the latest Marvel feature beat Superman Returns at the global box office, right as it made way for Disney’s live-action remake Snow White at major theatrical locations worldwide.

With USD 187.4 million in domestic collections and another USD 203.5 million from overseas markets, Brave New World’s USD 391 million global haul surpassed the USD 390 million global cume of the mostly forgotten 2006 attempted reboot of the Superman franchise. The latter entry was directed by Bryan Singer and starred Brandon Routh as the lead. The latest Marvel flick, meanwhile, stars Anthony Mackie in the titular role for the first time after Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers retired. It also features Danny Ramirez, Liv Tyler, Shira Haas, Seth Rollins, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, as well as Harrison Ford in his MCU debut.

The plot of Brave New World unfolds after the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and shows Mackie grappling with global threats and political intrigue while navigating the legacy of the shield. Made on a budget of USD 180 million, minus marketing costs, Brave New World will have to gross at least USD 450 million to break even, which seems an uphill battle due to the aforementioned Disney offering arriving in theaters today.

It stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the lead roles, with critics praising it as one of the most well-executed remakes in recent times. Family audiences are expected to divert to the film, leaving CapAm to rely solely on devoted superhero genre fans.

While it remains to be seen if the flick can cover costs theatrically, the next superhero title it can surpass is Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, which concluded its run at USD 393. The 2022 film teased a potential battle between the titular antihero and Superman, then played by Henry Cavill, but the narrative was soon dropped.

Meanwhile, the next Superman movie, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, is all set to arrive this July. Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Ed Gathegi, and more also feature in the film.

Have you caught Captain America 4 in cinemas yet? Are you excited for the forthcoming Superman movie? Do let us know!

