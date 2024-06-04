Box Office Throwback: Here's how Shah Rukh Khan fronted Jawan became a record-smashing, Rs 1150 crore grosser

7th of September, 2024, is etched in the history books as one of the most memorable days for the Indian Film Industry. Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara among many others, released to much fanfare and ended up breaking numerous box office records in its glorious run. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2023 at the worldwide box office.

Jawan Emerged A Resounding Global Blockbuster And Displayed Shah Rukh Khan's Star Power

Jawan was always among the most hyped and anticipated Indian movie projects from the time it went on floors. After the all time blockbuster response to Shah Rukh Khan's very own Pathaan earlier on in the year, the expectations from Jawan increased manifolds. While it was a tough ask to match the euphoria of Pathaan that marked SRK's return on the big screen after a sabbatical of over 4 years, Jawan made it possible and not just lived up to the expectations but exceeded it.

Jawan Took A Thunderous Start At The Box Office And Broke Numerous Records Through Its Run

Jawan took a thunderous start in its advance bookings, as soon as the tickets went up for sale. It became the highest selling Hindi origin film in terms of tickets sold in advance. It shattered the opening record of Pathaan by a margin, not just in India but internationally and consequently worldwide too. The movie went on to secure an extended opening weekend of over Rs 500 crores worldwide and a lifetime of Rs 1159 crores. Shah Rukh Khan was assured of how much he is loved by the moviegoers, the second time in the year.

Jawan Became One Of India's Most Watched Films In Theatres

Jawan, in its full run, played a catylst in bringing over 3.5 crore individuals to the cinemas, the highest for a Hindi film since Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001. The movie also blew all the lids off when it released on digital. Netflix announced that Jawan was the most viewed Indian theatrical feature in the first two weeks. It remains one of SRK's most universally appealing movies and is a testament of what potential an appreciated film of the actor holds.

Watch the Jawan Trailer

Contemplation and Speculation Around Jawan 2?

After Jawan, both Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee expressed willingness to work on more movies together. There is a lot of love and warmth that the actor-director duo share and it should not be too long before the both of them collaborate on yet another ripper of a film. Whether the movie is Jawan 2 or a movie on an entirely different concept is to be seen.

About Jawan

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan), is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched on Netflix, now. It also frequently plays on ZeeCinema.

