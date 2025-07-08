Rs 5 crore legal notice against Nayanthara's documentary makers for using Chandramukhi’s footage without consent

Nayanthara gave a peek into some unseen moments of her life with the release of her documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Dreams back on November 18, 2024. However, the project received a lot of criticism after Dhanush called out the actress and the makers for using a clip from his produced film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without consent.

Advertisement

And now, months after its release, the documentary has once more garnered spotlight for similar reasons.

Makers of Nayanthara’s documentary receive legal notice for her documentary

As per a Cinema Express report, the producers of Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary have received a legal notice on behalf of AP International, who hold the copyrights for the 2005-released film Chandramukhi.

Well, the actress included footage from her film with Rajinikanth in her documentary, and the producers have now claimed that it was done without consent.

They further alleged that the team had lent a deaf ear to previous legal notices sent to the actress and her team against using the footage and deleting them from the documentary. They had even demanded a compensation of Rs. 5 crore from them.

Nayanthara and makers of her documentary asked to disclose earnings

The latest development in the matter now stands at the court directing both Tarc Studious and Netflix to delete the footage of Chandramukhi from the documentary.

Advertisement

Moreover, they are supposed to disclose the earnings made through the release of the docu-film through the plea submitted by the producers of the Rajinikanth starrer.

However, the Jawan actress has not yet responded to the matter and there has been no reaction from her side on it.

Nayanthara’s work front

Coming to her work front, Nayanthara is eyeing a big pan-India release with Yash’s Toxic. Other than this, she is also a part of Mohanlal and Mammootty starrer Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

Some of her other projects include Rakkayie, Mega157 with Chiranjeevi, Mookuthi Amman 2, Dear Students and more.

ALSO READ: Netizens notice Atlee following Dwayne Johnson, Hardik Pandya on IG; curious fans connect move to Allu Arjun starrer