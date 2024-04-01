The Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew has passed the Monday test as the early trends indicate fourth-day business in the range of Rs 4.00 to 4.50 crore. It’s a 50 percent drop from Friday, but that was a holiday, and in real terms, the dip is around 35 percent, which is a good for the feature film. The four-day total of Crew stands at approx. Rs 34.50 crore and the comic caper will be targeting first-week biz in the vicinity of Rs 45 crore.

Crew headed for a good lifetime total

The film is continuing to do the best business in the metros – be it Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, or Bangalore – and these markets will push the film towards the Rs 75 - 80 crore mark in the long run. The Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon-led film will benefit with a clear run in the second weekend too, and the target for the film will be to clock anywhere in the range of Rs 13 to 16 crore. While the biz in India is good, the bigger surprise has come from the international markets.

Crew has scored USD 2.8 Million (INR 23 crore) in its opening weekend, and is showing an excellent hold in the international markets too on Monday. The film is made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, with another Rs 15 crore spent on PnA taking the total cost to Rs 90 crore. The makers have fetched Rs 55 crore from non-theatrical sources including brand integration and the sale of Satellite, Digital, and Music rights. The Monday Hold suggests that the film will be a success and it's the second Friday that will cement the Clean HIT position.

Crew Day Wise Box Office

Friday: Rs 9.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 10.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 10.50 crore

Monday: Rs 4.25 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 34.25 crore

Crew headed to be a profitable venture for producers

By the end of its run, Crew is expected to make a profit of 20 crore, and the makers will be happy to take that. The film has broken the narrative of only tentpole action films with male stars doing well and should well open doors for well-packaged rom-coms and comedies. The theatrical audience in today’s time wants honest content and can sense the honesty from all the pre-release assets – a film to work needs to be true to the genre it belongs too rather than screaming gimmicks through the visuals. Crew is yet another feature film that showcases the importance of getting the trailer and music right, as the numbers have come in with minimal spends on the marketing front.

