Box Office Trends: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 look to net Rs 9.5 crore on first Wednesday in India

This year, Diwali has been extra special with the two big releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in cinemas. Rohit Shetty's directorial entered the Rs 200 crore club globally within five days of its release. Its rival release helmed by Anees Bazmee also crossed that milestone soon after. The two releases are fighting a tight contest domestically, in the weekdays. Both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 look to net Rs 9.5 crore on the first Wednesday in India.

Singham Again And Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Look To Earn Rs 9.5 Crore On 1st Wednesday Post Dhamakedaar Diwali Weekend

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are likely to collect Rs 9.5 crore on the sixth day of their respective releases in theaters.

Ajay Devgn-starrer opened to an outstanding collection of Rs 40.25 crore net on Friday. On Day 2 (Saturday), Rohit Shetty's film collected Rs 38.25 crore net. It was followed by Rs 32.50 crore net, Rs 17 crore net, and Rs 13 crore on Day 3, Day 4, and Day 5, respectively. With an expected Rs 9.5 crore on the first Wednesday, the six-day cume box office collection of Singham Again will stand at Rs 150.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan's latest success, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 earned Rs 33.25 crore net on its first day. The horror comedy earned Rs 34.75 crore net on Saturday, slightly higher than its opening. It smashed Rs 32 crore on Sunday. On Day 4 and Day 5, Anees Bazmee's helmer collected Rs 17 crore and Rs 13 crore respectively. With a Rs 9.50 crore expected for the movie on Wednesday, the six-day cumulative box office collection of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is around Rs 139.5 crore.

Advertisement

While both Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are posting near-identical collections over the weekdays, the result is just about reasonable for the cop-actioner while it is good/very good for the horror comedy. The reason is that Singham Again has a bigger budget, bigger cast and had an edge over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the showcasings.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 In Theatres

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 play at a theatre near you now. You can book your tickets for the movies from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theatres. Did you watch Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theatres? If yes, how did you find them to be?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the box office collections of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 First Tuesday Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn led cop-actioner & Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy look to net Rs 13 crore on day 5