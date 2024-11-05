Box Office: Veer Zaara premieres for the FIRST TIME in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar in 20th anniversary year; To re-release in RECORD 600 screens internationally

Veer Zaara directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji is one of the most iconic Indian films of all time. Despite clashing with 3 credible films in Diwali 2004, Veer Zaara ended up emerging as the highest grossing Indian film of the year in India, overseas as well as worldwide. The movie had grossed Rs 98 crore in its original run. Thanks to multiple re-releases in India since its release, with the most significant re-release being in September 2024, the classic crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Veer Zaara Releases In 600 Screens, Marking It The Widest Re-Release For An Indian Film Internationally

The global cume of the Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji film after the recent re-release in India, stands at around Rs 104 crore. The movie is all set for an international re-release from 7th November, 2024. YRF has not taken the re-release lightly. It is set to re-release in a record 600 screens internationally; and not just in traditional international markets but also untraditional international markets.

Veer Zaara Releases In A Host Of Countries, Including Saudi Arabia, Oman And Qatar

The movie releases in USA, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, Newzealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa. Multiple fan groups across the markets have already planned their respective screenings. The collections for the movie in the 7th to 9th November weekend are expected to be pleasantly surprising. It will by far be the biggest boost that the movie will see in its collections since the original run in 2004.

Song 'Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan' Is Attached To The Prints Of Veer Zaara

The re-release prints of Veer Zaara will include the iconic deleted song "Yeh hum aa gaye hai kahaan". It is the first time that the song will be part of the movie. Undoubtedly, the fans are in for a treat as they get to experience the love ballad, again, on the silver screens.

Veer Zaara In Theatres Internationally From 7th November, 2024

How excited are you for Veer Zaara's re-release internationally on 7th November, 2024? What are your re-release expectations in terms of gross overseas collections? Note that the movie grossed Rs 37 crore internationally back in 2004, thus making it the highest grosser of the year.

