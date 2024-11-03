Yash Chopra-directed Veer Zaara is gearing up to hit the screens in international markets on November 7. It is set to re-release in traditional key markets overseas, including North America, the Middle East, UK & Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Africa. This is the first time an Indian movie has opted for such a wide international re-release. The much-loved movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji is expected to bring crowds back to the cinemas as the movie records impressive pre-sales.

Veer Zaara Showing Better Trends Than New Releases In Germany; Sells 1000 Tickets In Just 18 Shows

Veer Zaara is set for a solid start in its re-release, thanks to its cult fan following in the international markets. Given its craze and popularity in Germany, the makers have already started the advance booking. What’s crazy is that the audience is showing their keen interest in a 20-year-old movie!

Veer Zaara has sold around 1000 tickets in just 18 shows, four days before its re-release in Germany. For the uninitiated, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer was a massive hit in Germany back in 2004. It got a breakout and encashed a lot of revenue. The same kind of euphoria is expected in its re-run, too. The icing on the top is that the Indian movie is trending better than the new releases in Germany, while more shows are yet to be added.

In addition to Germany, the movie has sold around 425 tickets in the United Kingdom in limited shows. Given the demand for the movie, pre-sales will start soon in other markets.

'Aa Gaye Hum Kahan' Will Be Part Of Veer Zaara's International Re-Release Cut

The X-Factor of the re-release is that it will include the song Aa Gaye Hum Kahan, which wasn't part of the original cut. Not only that but it hasn't been attached before, even to the Indian re-release.

Veer Zaara Worldwide Box Office Report

For the uninitiated, Veer Zaara was a big hit during its release on Diwali 2004, both in India and overseas. The classic romantic drama had grossed Rs 98 crore globally in its original theatrical run, emerging as the highest-grossing movie of the year despite releasing in a clash.

Out of these, the international territories contributed around Rs 37 crore gross, which was massive. Thanks to its multiple re-releases over the years, the movie raked over Rs 100 crore, with a significant re-run in September 2024.

To celebrate Veer Zaara's 20th release anniversary, Yash Raj Films has decided to bring it back to cinemas in international locations. The total cume of Veer Zaara currently stands at Rs 104 crore at the worldwide box office.

