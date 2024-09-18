Veer Zaara Global Box Office Update: Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta film is now part of the coveted Rs 100 CRORE CLUB

Veer Zaara directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved Indian films of all time. Despite a major clash in Diwali 2004, Veer Zaara ended up emerging as the highest grossing Indian film of the year in India, overseas as well as worldwide. Over the years, thanks to Yash Raj Films' quest to make their loved films available to be watched on the big screen, the movie has re-released a bunch of times, not just in India but internationally too.

Veer Zaara Is Now Part Of The Coveted Rs 100 Crore Club Worldwide

In its original run, the cross-border love story had grossed Rs 98 crore worldwide. Of the Rs 98 crore, roughly Rs 61 crore was from India while Rs 37 crore was from overseas. Since its original run, the film has re-released a bunch of times, although for only a few days and just in select properties. The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta love story collected Rs 2.50 crore from 2005 to 2023. It collected another Rs 30 lakh in February 2023 and now, it has now added Rs 1.45 crore in 5 days of re-release already, this September. Till 17th September, Veer Zaara has collected Rs 102.25 crore and going by the steady collections that the movie is generating even in the weekdays, it will continue be playing in theatres atleast for another week. The coming Friday is being observed as National Cinema Day where tickets will be priced at just Rs 99 and this should further aid the Yash Chopra romance.

Advertisement

Let's Have A Look At Veer Zaara's Collections Over The Years

Original Run India Gross - Rs 61 Cr

Original Run Overseas Gross - Rs 37 Cr

Total - Rs 98 Cr

2005 to 2023 Gross: Rs 2.50 Cr

Feb 2024 Gross - Rs 0.30 Cr

September 2024 Gross - Rs 1.45 Cr (5 Days)

Total - Rs 102.25 Cr Gross Box Office Collection

Veer Zaara Has Stood The Test Of Time

Veer Zaara is an iconic love saga and for a 20 year old film which is already available to be watched at the comfort of homes thanks to digital streamers, to be getting this sort of love is truly heartening to see. The nostalgia viewing in India has picked up dramatically since the release of Rockstar. Films like Laila Majnu, Tumbbad and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, that didn't do well in their original run, are doing or have done exceedingly well in their re-run. Tumbbad is infact observing a verdict-defining run. Few of Kareena Kapoor Khan's films are also set to re-release in theatres the coming week and it will be exciting to see how well they perform.

Advertisement

Veer Zaara In Theatres

Veer Zaara plays in select theatres across India. Which is the film you would like to see again in theatres? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Box Office: The Buckingham Murders stays low in opening weekend; Veer Zaara gets an audience even in 2024