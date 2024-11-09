Venom: The Last Dance and The Wild Robot continue with solid hold; Here gets no support

Venom: The Last Dance starring Tom Hardy in the lead role continues to score big at the box office. The third instalment of the much-loved Superhero franchise has grossed around USD 325 million globally, with a major chunk coming from the International markets.

The Kelly Marcel-directed movie has grossed an impressive USD 1.6 million on 2nd Thursday, registering a 41% drop from previous Thursday. The movie remained the top choice among all the other releases in the US. The total cume of Venom: The Last Dance currently stands at USD 98.6 million at the domestic box office.

It is set to hit the USD 100 million mark tonight. Looking at the pace at which it is trending, the Tom Hardy movie is expected to wind up its legs somewhere around USD 140 million to USD 150 million in the US markets. Though the movie has already emerged as a success story, it won't be able to surpass the lifetime collections of previous two instalments. Venom: The Last Dance eyeing to end its global theatrical run at USD 400 million.

The Wild Robot Takes Full Benefit Of US Election Day; Inches Closer To USD 275 Million Mark Globally

The Wild Robot is doing well at the box office. The animation movie took the benefit of Election Day in the US and saw incredible growth. The movie grossed an excellent USD 1.4 million on 6th Tuesday, which was 80% up from its previous Tuesday despite running on fewer screens.

The US cume of The Wild Robot currently stands around USD 125 million. The movie is set to beat the lifetime domestic collections of Migration this weekend. It is also doing well in the international markets where it grossed over USD 148 million.

The worldwide gross collection of The Wild Robot is inching towards the USD 275 million mark.

Tom Hanks’ Here Suffers At Worldwide Box Office

The Tom Hanks and Robin Wright starrer drama movie continues to struggle at the box office. The Robert Zemeckis-directed movie opened to mixed to average word-of-mouth which curtailed its business at the ticket window.

The movie could only gross around USD 7 million in its first week at the worldwide box office; of which USD 5.3 million came from the first weekend only. It will be interesting to see if the movie can register any spike in its 2nd weekend. As of now, Here is set to end on a disappointing note.

