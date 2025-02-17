Highest Vicky Kaushal India Net Weekend Openers: Chhaava RULES with wide margin; Uri The Surgical strike follows

Active in the industry for 10 years, Vicky Kaushal has worked in multiple movies. The actor has always proved his mettle, whether it is a cameo role, supporting cast, or a lead role. While his latest outing, Chhaava, is storming the box office, here’s looking at Vicky Kaushal’s highest weekend openers.

Chaava rules the charts with a wide margin; storms Rs 109 crore in opening weekend

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava emerged as the biggest Vicky Kaushal opener at the box office. The movie posted a smashing opening of Rs 28.50 crore, becoming Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opener. It gathered more traction and recorded a phenomenal opening weekend of Rs 109 crore, emerging as the biggest weekend opener for Vicky Kaushal with a big margin.

The second spot belongs to URI: The Surgical Strike, which was his first breakthrough movie, considering the box office records. The movie opened with an impressive Rs 36 crore in its opening weekend. It is still the highest-grossing movie of Vicky Kaushal’s career.

Interestingly, Chhaava became Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest grosser in just three days of its theatrical run. If Chhaava maintains a stronghold in the coming weeks, it has the potential to beat the lifetime box office collections of URI: The Surgical Strike.

Advertisement

Bad Newwz, Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Bhoot ranked from 3rd spot to 6th spot among the highest opening weekend records of Vicky Kaushal. One must note that the list only includes the theatrical releases where Vicky Kaushal played the lead role. As a result, we have excluded Sanju, Raazi, Dunki, and Sardar Udham (OTT release).

Here Are The Highest Vicky Kaushal 1st Weekend Openers (Net India Box Office):

Movie Net India Box Office Chhaava Rs 109 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike Rs 36 crore Bad Newwz Rs 30 crore Sam Bahadur Rs 25 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Rs 21.50 crore Bhoot Rs 15.75 crore

Chhaava in Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.