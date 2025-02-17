Highest Vicky Kaushal India Net Weekend Openers: Chhaava RULES with wide margin; Uri The Surgical strike follows
Chhaava emerged as the biggest opening weekend opener for Vicky Kaushal. Check out the full list.
Active in the industry for 10 years, Vicky Kaushal has worked in multiple movies. The actor has always proved his mettle, whether it is a cameo role, supporting cast, or a lead role. While his latest outing, Chhaava, is storming the box office, here’s looking at Vicky Kaushal’s highest weekend openers.
Chaava rules the charts with a wide margin; storms Rs 109 crore in opening weekend
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava emerged as the biggest Vicky Kaushal opener at the box office. The movie posted a smashing opening of Rs 28.50 crore, becoming Vicky Kaushal’s biggest opener. It gathered more traction and recorded a phenomenal opening weekend of Rs 109 crore, emerging as the biggest weekend opener for Vicky Kaushal with a big margin.
The second spot belongs to URI: The Surgical Strike, which was his first breakthrough movie, considering the box office records. The movie opened with an impressive Rs 36 crore in its opening weekend. It is still the highest-grossing movie of Vicky Kaushal’s career.
Interestingly, Chhaava became Vicky Kaushal’s second-highest grosser in just three days of its theatrical run. If Chhaava maintains a stronghold in the coming weeks, it has the potential to beat the lifetime box office collections of URI: The Surgical Strike.
Bad Newwz, Sam Bahadur, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Bhoot ranked from 3rd spot to 6th spot among the highest opening weekend records of Vicky Kaushal. One must note that the list only includes the theatrical releases where Vicky Kaushal played the lead role. As a result, we have excluded Sanju, Raazi, Dunki, and Sardar Udham (OTT release).
Here Are The Highest Vicky Kaushal 1st Weekend Openers (Net India Box Office):
|Movie
|Net India Box Office
|Chhaava
|Rs 109 crore
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|Rs 36 crore
|Bad Newwz
|Rs 30 crore
|Sam Bahadur
|Rs 25 crore
|Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
|Rs 21.50 crore
|Bhoot
|Rs 15.75 crore
Chhaava in Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Chhaava Box Office Update: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's biopic crosses Luka Chuppi in JUST 3 days to emerge Laxman Utekar's highest grosser