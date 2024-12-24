Vanvaas Day 5 India Box Office: Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur movie continues to struggle; nets Rs 50 lakh on Tuesday

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma and starring veteran actor Nana Patekar as the lead along with Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur, is struggling at the box office. Unfortunately, the family's emotional drama is locked for a disappointing end.

Vanvaas continues to struggle; collects Rs 50 lakh on Day 5

Produced by Zee Studios, Vanvaas is not showing any growth at the ticket window. After an okayish weekend, The movie faces continuous drops on the weekdays. The movie added around Rs 50 lakh to the tally on its first Tuesday. The 5-day total cume of Vanvaas currently stands at Rs 3.80 crore net at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, the movie opened with Rs 65 lakh, followed by a slight jump over the weekend. It recorded Rs 1 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 3, taking the weekend total to Rs 2.80 crore.

Vanvaas eyeing a finish under Rs 10 crore in India

The movie should aim for a significant jump on Christmas Day to remain in cinemas for a long time. However, it will have to face a substantial dent from Baby John. As of now, the Nana Patekar movie is likely to wrap up its first week with around Rs 5 crore, while its theatrical end in India is eyeing around Rs 10 crore.

The fate of Vanvaas is already locked. Although it will likely disappoint at the box office, it has the potential to work well during its digital release.

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Of Vanvaas Are As Follows:

Day Net Box Office Collection 1 Rs 65 lakh 2 Rs 1 crore 3 Rs 1.15 crore 4 Rs 50 lakh 5 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 3.80 crore

Watch Vanvaas Trailer

About Vanvaas

Vanvaas, directed by Anil Sharma, revolves around Deepak Tyagi (Nana Patekar), a widower suffering from dementia who lives in Shimla with his three grown children. After his children abandon him in Varanasi under the pretense of his death by drowning in the Ganges, Deepak wanders, all disoriented. He encounters Veeru (Utkarsh Sharma), a local orphan and petty thief.

Initially, Veeru exploits Deepak, but soon, he realizes the gravity of the situation when he learns about the plight of many abandoned elderly people in Varanasi. After an attempt to send Deepak to what he believes is an ashram in Vishakapatnam, Veeru's girlfriend, Mina (Simrat Kaur), reveals that it's a fraudulent setup for kidney theft.

The narrative follows Veeru, Mina, and others as they strive to save Deepak, take him back home to Shimla, confront his disrespectful children, and seek justice.

Vanvaas in Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.