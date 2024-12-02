Box Office: Vikrant Massey Hit Flop Movie List

Vikrant Massey, who was recently seen in The Sabarmati Report, has been a part of Bollywood for more than a decade. Vikrant has played several supporting roles in movies and entered mainstream cinema with a few OTT films. Cut to 2023, the actor impressed the audience with his performance in the 12th fail.

Vikrant Massey's Filmography So Far

Vikrant Massey, who has gained recognition for his versatile acting, has worked in movies like Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, 12th Fail, and The Sabarmati Report. While some films had their theatrical releases, others were screened on OTT platforms.

DIL DHADAKNE DO

After a brief role in Lootera, Vikrant Massey played a supporting character, Rana Khanna, in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. The 2016 film was headlined by Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and Anushka Sharma. It was a below-average grosser.

CHHAPAAK

In 2020, Vikrant Massey bagged a lead role in Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak. Meghna Gulzar's directorial was based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Deepika played the role of Malti and Vikrant was cast as Amol in it. Gulzar's helmer was a flop during its release.

12TH FAIL

Three years later, Vikrant played the protagonist, Manoj Kumar Sharma, in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. Vikrant's powerful performance as the real-life IPS officer in the biographical drama film is the highlight of his filmography. 12th Fail emerged as a hit at the box office.

Here's How Vikrant Massey's Films Have Performed So Far

Movies Verdict Lootera Flop Dil Dhadakne Do Below Average Half Girlfriend Below Average A Death In The Gunj Disaster Lipstick Under My Burkha Average Chhapaak Flop Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi Disaster 12th Fail Hit The Sabarmati Report Average

Has Vikrant Massey Quit Bollywood?

On December 2, 2024, Vikrant Massey posted a cryptic post on Instagram hinting at his retirement from acting. "...As I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," read an excerpt from his post.

Vikrant's post further suggested that he will be seen in two upcoming movies in 2025 for "one last time".

