Vikrant Massey’s The Sabarmati Report to be watched by PM Narendra Modi; Details inside

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report was released in the theaters on November 15, 2024, earlier this year. The film which has already received appreciation from PM Narendra Modi will be watched by him today, on December 2, 2024, at the Balyogi Auditorium in Delhi.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch Vikrant Massey’s film, The Sabarmati Report, today at 4 p.m. It has been revealed that honorable PM will visit Balyogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building, Delhi, to watch the movie.

It is important to mention here that just a couple of weeks back on November 17, Modi took to his X and praised the trailer of the film. He reacted to the trailer shared by a user and expressed happiness about the truth being unveiled through the cinematic route.

He wrote, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

This was followed by another special shout-out from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He met the entire star cast of the film and reflecting on his experience mentioned, “Met the team of The Sabarmati Report and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport.”

In addition to this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini were also among others to praise the film.

Apart from Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also features Ridhi Dogra and, Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra on February 27, 2002.

The film narrates the story of the tragic event when at least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to riots in the state later.

