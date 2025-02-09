Loveyapa Day 3 India Box Office Trends: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor starrer continues to struggle; all eyes on weekdays hold

Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is struggling to find an audience at the box office. The Advait Chandan directorial registered a nominal growth over the weekend after posting a low opening.

Loveyapa to witness muted growth on Day 3

Loveyapa opened with Rs 85 crore on its debut day. On its second day, it collected Rs 1.20 crore, bringing its total cume to Rs 2.05 crore net at the Indian box office. Depending on current trends and occupancy in the morning and matinee shows, its third day is expected to see muted growth.

If evening and night shows manage to register a good occupancy, Loveyapa will manage to collect over Rs 1.50 crore to Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3. Though the movie is showing an upward trajectory, the figures are not enough for such a well-budgeted movie.

It will be interesting to see how the movie performs on the weekdays as its hold in the coming days will determine how far it can go at the box office.

Loveyapa faces stiff competition from rival releases

The Junaid-Khushi movie met with mixed-bag reactions among the audience. It also fell prey to the remake tag as the audience is outrightly rejecting such movies these days. Further, the pre-release promotional campaign was a big miss. The movie eventually started losing screens to the rival releases on its third day.

Co-produced by Phantom Films, Loveyapa faced major competition from the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam, which is doing wonders at the box office. Moreover, Badass Ravi Kumar also dented its business to a certain extent.

However, it is a financially safe project as the makers have already made all the recoveries before the release. Nevertheless, it needs to collect at least Rs 20 crore to justify its big promotional campaign and the star kid names associated with the project.

