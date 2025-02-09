Box Office Sunday: Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa find an unexpected rival in the re-released Sanam Teri Kasam

The two new releases this weekend, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, are struggling at the box office. Interestingly, both releases found an unexpected rival in Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's re-released movie, Sanam Teri Kasam.

Badass Ravi Kumar, starring Himesh Reshammiya, was expected to be the most significant release this weekend. However, it turned out to be a misfire at the ticket window. After minting Rs 4.75 crore in the first two days, the spoof actioner witnessed a drop on the third day and collected just Rs 1.5 crore. The total cume of Badass Ravi Kumar currently stands at Rs 6.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Loveyapa, on the other hand, registered nominal growth on Day 3 after making a sum of Rs 2.50 crore in the first two days of release. As per estimates, it collected Rs 1.75 crore today on big Sunday and took the total cume to Rs 4.25 crore net in India.

The Harshvardhan Rane starrer tragic love story Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as the top choice among all the releases this weekend. The movie added Rs 5.75 crore to the tally after hitting Rs 9 crore in the first two days of re-release.

The three days total cume of Sanam Teri Kasam stands at Rs 14.75 crore net at the domestic box office. With such a solid trend, the movie emerged as the biggest weekend opener among all the re-releases since 2000.

While Badass Ravi Kumar is registering a downward trajectory, the Junaid Khan movie is witnessing slight growth at the box office. If it continues at the same pace in the coming days, Loveyapa will surpass the Himesh Reshammiya movie. However, this will not change their fate at the box office. Sadly, both titles are heading towards an unfortunate end.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.