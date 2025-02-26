Box Office: Why is the success of Arjun Ustara important for Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bharadwaj?

After the debacle of Deva, Shahid Kapoor is now reuniting with Vishal Bhardwaj for his next project. Tentatively titled, Arjun Ustara will be released on December 5, 2025. The film went on floors in January. Let's analyze why the succcess of Arjun Ustara is important for both of them.

Analyzing Why Arjun Ustara's Success Is Important For Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj

Despite his versatile acting prowess, Shahid Kapoor has had hard luck at the box office in his career spanning more than two decades. With the exceptions of three blockbusters, Vivah (2006), Padmaavat (2018) and Kabir Singh (2019), his filmography features numerous films that have not ended up being huge grossers. This is to note that Padmaavat wasn't his solo lead movie. Shahid's recently released film, Deva, has also joined his underperformers' list.

After Deva's disastrous run, all eyes are on Arjun Ustara. Shahid Kapoor has been looking out for his next theatrical clean hit for six years. Notably, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was released in 2024, was a semi-hit.

Speaking of Vishal Bhardwaj, his movies have generally been received well critically, but they have not been able to make a major splash at the box office. It includes Omkara, 7 Khoon Maaf, and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola to name a few.

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's Previous Collaborations & Their Box Office Performances

Before Arjun Ustara, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have collaborated on three movies so far - Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon. The first two films were received well and ended up being average grossers. The latter was poorly received while turning out to be a big disaster.

Kaminey earned a lifetime business of Rs 41.5 crore net in India. Haider collected Rs 49.25 crore net at the end of its theatrical run. Rangoon stood at Rs 20.75 crore net collection during its run.

Movies Net India Collections Verdicts Kaminey Rs 41.5 crore Average Haider Rs 49.25 crore Average Rangoon Rs 20.75 crore Disaster

Coming back to Arjun Ustara, it is a love story set against the backdrop of gangster era in the 90s. Apart from Shahid, the upcoming film co-stars Nana Patekar, Triptii Dimri, Randeep Hooda, and Vikrant Massey. Are you excited to watch Arjun Ustara in theaters? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.