Deva Lifetime Box Office: Shahid Kapoor's movie to end DULL run grossing JUST Rs 59 crore worldwide

Considered among the most talented actors in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor is pretty unlucky at the box office. His latest movie, Deva, was released with much anticipation, but it turned out to be a big misfire.

Curtains down for Deva; set to wind up on a poor note

Released on January 31, the cop action thriller failed to impress the audience. As a result, the movie witnessed a colossal drop after its average opening weekend and could never recover. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial is currently struggling at the box office and is on the verge of surrendering to the upcoming release, Chhaava, on February 14, 2025.

Deva is expected to conclude its global theatrical run with a total gross of just Rs 59 crore, out of which it will earn over Rs 42 crore from the Indian market, translating to a mere Rs 35 crore net. The remaining Rs 17 crore will come from overseas territories.

Deva turns Flop; What's next for Shahid Kapoor

This is a disappointing result for such a well-budgeted Shahid Kapoor movie. It has turned out to be another flop for the actor after Jersey in the post-pandemic era. Interestingly, both films fell prey to the remake tag, which audiences have been outrightly rejecting in recent times.

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial gangster action drama, tentatively titled Arjun Ustara. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie is set to hit the big screens on December 5, 2025. It will be interesting to see whether the actor can impress the audience this time, both in terms of content and commercial success.

Advertisement

Deva in theaters

Deva is now available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch Deva in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.