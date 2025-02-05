Vidaamuyarchi Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Ajith Kumar’s film nears Rs 15 crore mark in pre-sales for opening day with 8 more hours to go

Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, is doing wonders in its pre-sales. The much-awaited action thriller movie has stormed a phenomenal advance at the ticket window.

Vidaamuyarchi records Rs 14 crore advance for Opening day; approaches the Rs 15 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

As of 3 PM (February 5th), Vidaamuyarchi has sold 7.50 lakh tickets worth Rs 14 crore for the opening day alone in Tamil Nadu. The data is tracked from 3,500 shows of 435 cinemas in the home state. The movie has recorded a solid occupancy of 61 percent.

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the big-ticket theatrical entertainer is all set to take a banger start at the box office. It will soon storm past the Rs 15 crore mark and then will begin its reign towards the final pre-sales figure. The movie still has 8 hours in the bank for the day to conclude. It will be interesting to see where the wheel of advance sales settles down by the end of the day.

Vidaamuyarchi’s global pre-sales approaches the Rs 40 crore mark

Backed by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi’s advance sale for the opening weekend (Feb 6 to Feb 9) has gone closer to Rs 40 crore at the global ticket window. Out of which, 65% pre–sales were recorded in the domestic markets. The movie will enjoy a four-day long weekend as it will be a Thursday release.

For the unversed, Vidaamuyarchi marks the return of Ajith Kumar to the big screen after his 2023 release, Thunivu. The movie is an official adaptation of the Hollywood movie Breakdown. If all goes well, it will ensure a superb business at the box office. The movie also stars Trisha, Reggina Casandra, and Arjun Sarja in pivotal roles.

The movie is likely to make it to the top 5 biggest opener of Tamil cinema in its home state. Currently, Thunivu rules at 5th spot, being his biggest opener.

Top 5 All-Time Biggest Openers In Tamil Nadu Are As Follows:

vRank Title Year Gross 1 Beast 2022 Rs 35 crore 2 Leo 2023 Rs 34 crore 3 Sarkar 2018 Rs 32.80 crore 4 The GOAT 2024 Rs 31.50 crore 5 Valimai 2022 Rs 28 crore

Are you excited for Vidaamuyarchi? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.