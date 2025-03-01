Box Office: Will Good Bad Ugly and Idli Kadai clash happen? If yes, who will emerge victorious?

Tamil cinema is gearing up for a high-voltage box office clash this April, as two major films are set to release on the same day — Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly and Dhanush’s Idli Kadai. With both films carrying huge buzz and star power, all eyes are now on April 10, 2025, to see which film will claim the box office crown.

Good Bad Ugly brings back the beloved on-screen pair — Ajith Kumar and Trisha — who recently appeared together in Vidaamuyarchi. This iconic duo, who first starred together in Ji (2005), has a history of successful collaborations including Kireedam, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaal. Their chemistry remains a fan-favorite, and their back-to-back appearance in Vidaamuyarchi followed by Good Bad Ugly has only increased the excitement.

Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Good Bad Ugly is an action-comedy that features Ajith in not one, but three roles — including the intriguing characters AK and Surya Prakash. The recently released teaser showcased Ajith’s trademark swag and action-packed moments, instantly setting the internet buzzing.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Idli Kadai is also creating curiosity. Written, directed, and produced by Dhanush himself, the film is a rural drama with a strong emotional core, set across two time periods. Adding to its appeal is Dhanush’s reunion with Nithya Menen, his co-star from the superhit Thiruchitrambalam, whose song Thaai Kelavi went viral and crossed over 200 million views on Instagram.

Advertisement

Idli Kadai also stars Arun Vijay, who plays a boxer, bringing a sports angle to the story. While the film’s teaser is yet to drop, Dhanush’s strong storytelling track record ensures anticipation is high across Tamil, Telugu, and even Hindi markets.

With Good Bad Ugly serving stylish action and Idli Kadai offering rustic drama with sports flavor, the clash is as much about contrasting styles as it is about star power.

Ajith’s massive Tamil Nadu fanbase and Dhanush’s pan-India appeal set the stage for an epic box office battle — where content, not just star power, will decide the ultimate winner.