Dragon Day 9 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's movie shows EXCELLENT growth; Crosses Rs 50 crore in the state

Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest Tamil film Dragon is turning out to be a massive box office success, especially in Tamil Nadu. The film, which hit theatres on February 21st, opened with positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth, setting the stage for an impressive run. After registering excellent numbers during its first weekend, Dragon continued its steady performance throughout the weekdays, closing Week 1 with a solid Rs 41 crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone.

The momentum didn’t slow down even in the second weekend. On Day 8 Friday, the film collected around Rs 4 crore in Tamil Nadu, and the early trends for Day 9 Saturday indicate a further jump to Rs 8 crore. With this, Dragon has comfortably crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in Tamil Nadu — a fantastic achievement within just nine days.

The film’s performance isn’t limited to Tamil Nadu either. In Telugu states, where the film released in a dubbed version, Dragon is also doing decent business. Combined with overseas earnings, the worldwide total is set to hit the coveted Rs 100 crore mark by the end of Sunday Day 10.

One major factor contributing to Dragon’s dream run is the lack of strong competition. The Tamil films that released on February 28th — Sabdham and Aghathiyan — both failed to impress critics and audiences, resulting in weak collections. This has given Dragon a wide-open playing field, allowing it to dominate box office screens across Tamil Nadu.

However, the real challenge lies ahead. While Dragon has a free run until March 6th, things will heat up on March 7th with the arrival of three big films — Chhaava, Officer On Duty, and Kingston.

Chhaava, the Vicky Kaushal starrer, has already created havoc at the Bollywood box office, and its Telugu version is highly anticipated. Malayalam crime thriller Officer On Duty is also making its Telugu debut the same day. Adding to the competition, Tamil thriller Kingston, starring GV Prakash, has generated strong buzz with its intriguing trailer.

For now, though, Dragon is flying high, and with no major hurdles this week, Pradeep Ranganathan is all set to enjoy his biggest-ever box office victory.