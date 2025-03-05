Box Office: Will L2E Empuraan emerge as the HIGHEST grossing Mollywood movie?

Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran with Mohanlal as the main lead, is releasing on March 27. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster Lucifer released in 2019. The expectations are sky-high for the film, and makers are doing everything they can to meet the expectations. The teaser response was phenomenal.

Lucifer was a monumental blockbuster from Mollywood grossing above 66 crore from the Kerala Box Office and 128 crore globally. With a strong foundation, L2E, aka Empuraan, is expected to do well at the box office and break the existing records.

Key Factors

One of the key factors everyone will be excited about will be the return of the original cast from Lucifer. The character poster campaign, which ended recently, showed many characters from the first part. Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, who were integral parts of the Lucifer family, will also be present in Empuraan.

Release Strategy

Lyca Productions is on board for the film, and everyone is expecting them to do their part very well. A big production house that did many films in Tamil joined hands with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the most expected film of Mollywood. So a big wide release is expected in the rest of India's territories and overseas. The early ticket sales denote a record opener in the home turf with fan shows getting filled in minutes.

Expectations

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo grossed 12 crore on Day 1 in the Kerala Box Office, which remains untouchable till now. Getting past these numbers, or at least double-digit numbers, will be the main job for the film. The makers will be announcing the fan show timings in the coming week, and it will give a clear picture. Apart from the box office, Lucifer created a cult fan base over the years for the characterizations of many artists, the storytelling, and last but not least, unleashing the devil, Mohanlal, on screen. The tail end portions created a much-needed hype for the second installment of the series. So if all goes well, we could see box office mayhem soon.



Highest grossing Mollywood films globally,

Advertisement