Prithviraj Sukumaran claims being ‘nervous’ ahead of starting his next project for THIS reason: 'Realize...'

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been equally proving his mettle both as an actor and director. The star has recently wrapped up his directorial venture with the Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan and is now all set to be part of his next project as an actor. Amidst this, his recent social media post has grabbed attention, as Prithviraj addressed feeling a sense of nervousness.

Taking to his Instagram account, the actor-turned-filmmaker dropped a selfie of himself, capturing his fresh new look. Prithviraj flaunted a clean-shaven avatar with a moustache.

Check out the post here:

However, what grabbed attention was the caption of his post. Prithviraj wrote, “Finish and hand over film and all marketing assets on your directorial. Get into appearance for your next as an actor. Realise you have long monologues in a language that’s not native to you and start becoming nervous.”

For the unversed, Prithviraj Sukumaran reprised his role as Zayed Masood once more in his own directorial L2: Empuraan, continuing the same character as in the film’s prequel, Lucifer.

Moving on, there has been buzz about the actor joining SS Rajamouli’s massive project SSMB29, opposite Mahesh Babu in the lead. Prithviraj is rumored to be essaying the antagonist in the globe-trotting adventure.

However, while there has been no confirmation on the matter, it is yet to be seen if his recent post was an indication of any new project or if it was a hint that he was finally joining the sets of SSMB29.