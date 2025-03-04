Box Office: Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan set for BANGER start; 1000 plus seater cinemas sold out

Malayalam legend Mohanlal is returning to the silver screens with his biggest trump card, L2 Empuraan, this month. The actor is making waves for his return as Khureshi Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally, on Eid 2025. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaaran, the movie has already started selling out cinemas, hinting towards a phenomenal start on the opening day.

L2 Empuraan sells out 1000 plus seater cinemas in Kerala

With 20 plus days still to go for the release, L2 Empuraan started receiving a grand welcome in all the king-size cinemas in Kerala. Reportedly, three popular 1000-plus seater cinemas of the state went sold out.

For the record, 1130 seater Kavitha, 1005 seater Apsara, and 1000+ seater Matha cinema have already been declared as ‘Sold Out.’ One must know that all these three cinemas went to Housefull as fan shows.

A similar kind of response was recorded in Saudi Arabia, too. Two fan shows at the biggest screen of Empire Cinemas at Jeedha sold out in just a few hours of tickets going live.

L2 Empuraan eyeing a banger start

Mounted on a huge budget under the production of Lyca Productions, L2 Empuraan is eyeing a solid start at the box office. The movie serves as the second instalment to the 2019 released movie Lucifer which was a huge blockbuster at the box office.

The Prithviraj Sukumaaran directorial is expected to repeat the success of its previous part and end the dearth of success for Mohanlal.

For the uninitiated, L2 Empuraan is slated to hit the big screen on March 27th, on the occasion of Eid. The movie will be released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. In short, it will be a Pan-India release. It will be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.