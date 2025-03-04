Box Office: Can Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan end the dearth of BLOCKBUSTER for Lyca Productions?

One of the leading South Indian film production and distribution company, Lyca Productions, is going through a rough patch these days. Founded by Subaskaran Allirajah, Lyca is continuously facing failures at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan. Will the Malayalam biggie be able to end the dearth of BLOCKBUSTER for the production company?

Can L2 Empuraan end the dearth of a blockbuster for Lyca Productions?

Lyca's upcoming big release is Mohanlal starrer L2 Empuraan. The Malayalam biggie directed by Prithviraj Sukumaaran is touted to be one the biggest box office bets from Indian cinema this year. The movie is slated to hit the big screen on March 27th in multiple languages.

Since it is the second installment of the popular Malayalam movie Lucifer, the movie has the potential to surpass all expectations and emerge as a big money spinner. If the movie manages to meet the fans' expectations, L2 Empuraan will easily end the dearth of a blockbuster movie for Lyca Productions.

The buzz and hype around Empuraan are unmatchable. Fan shows started getting Housefull within a few hours of tickets going live. This indicates a banger start for the movie on the opening day.

Lyca Productions’ rough patch: From Ponniyin Selvan 2 to Vettaiyan, Vidaamuyarchi

Lyca Productions’ last big success among the tentpole projects was the 2022 movie- Ponniyin Selvan 1. The Mani Ratnam-directed movie was a commercially successful venture. However, its second installment couldn't repeat the super success of PS-1.

In the last two years, the entertainment company produced big-budget movies like Ponniyin Selvan 2, Chandramukhi 2, Lal Salaam, Indian 2, Vettaiyan, and Vidaamuyarchi. Unfortunately, all these big titles turned out to be big box office duds at the box office. Only Rajinikanth starrer cop action drama Vettaiyan could perform decently and recover some sort of production cost.

