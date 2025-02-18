Box Office: With Badass Ravi Kumar nearing end of theatrical run, Himesh Reshammiya to focus on music tour?

Himesh Reshammiya, who started his acting journey with Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007, has worked in 10 movies in a career spanning nearly two decades. Five years after Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh made his comeback with Badass Ravi Kumar this year. As his latest release is reaching its finish line soon, will he embark on a musical tour?

Badass Ravi Kumar To End At Rs 9 Crore In India; Expecting To Stand Under Rs 12 Crore Worldwide

Directed by Keith Gomes, Badass Ravi Kumar hit the screens on February 7, 2025. The spoof actioner, which is in the second week of its release, should end its theatrical run at Rs 9 crore in India. Himesh Reshammiya-starrer would stand at around Rs 11.50 crore at the worldwide box office.

Although Badass Ravi Kumar will emerge as an underperformer during its theatrical run, it is already a successful venture for Himesh Reshammiya as a producer. Himesh has already recovered the cost of the film with non-theatrical revenues quite comfortably.

What's Next For Himesh Reshammiya?

After Badass Ravi Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya is yet to announce his next venture. Himesh, who is a popular music composer and singer in Hindi cinema, is likely to focus on a musical tour. Apart from his latest release, he has composed and crooned songs for Bollywood movies like Namastey London, Khiladi 786, Phir Hera Pheri, Aksar, and Aashiq Banaya Aapne to name a few.

Badass Ravi Kumar clashed with Loveyapa and Sanam Teri Kasam re-release at the box office. Touted as '80's type ki picture', the retro musical comedy also featured Kirti Kulhari, Prabhudeva, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra in crucial roles.

Badass Ravi Kumar In Cinemas

