Chhaava Day 9 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's film nets Rs 34 crore on second Saturday; Becomes highest grosser of his career
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava has collected Rs 34 crore on the ninth day of its release. Vicky Kaushal-starrer has become the highest grosser of his career.
Chhaava, which arrived in cinemas on February 14, 2025, has been leading the race at the box office in Bollywood. Despite competing with two movies, Sanam Teri Kasam and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, the historical actioner is maintaining its phenomenal hold at the box office. Chhaava set the box office on fire in the first week and now it has added another feather to its cap.
Chhaava Fetches Rs 34 Crore On Day 9; Crosses Rs 250 Crore In Second Week
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has completed nine days at the box office. Vicky Kaushal-starrer witnessed a massive jump on second Saturday. On Day 9, the historical actioner collected Rs 34 crore, a day after earning Rs 23 crore.
Chhaava entered Rs 200 crore club in the first week of its release. Now, it has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark in just nine days. The cume collection of the latest release now stands at Rs 262 crore net in India.
Day-Wise Collections of Chhaava Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net India Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 28.50 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 34 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 44 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 24.5 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 30 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 21 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 23 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 33 crore -Rs 34 crore
|Total
|Rs 261 crore- Rs 262 crore
Chhaava Surpasses Uri's Business; Emerges Highest Grosser Of Vicky Kaushal's Career
With its latest business, Chhaava has emerged as the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career in Bollywood. It surpassed the lifetime net earnings of his previous blockbuster, Uri: The Surgical Strike. The 2019 film netted Rs 244 crore by the end of its theatrical run in India.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
