Box Office: With Hrithik Roshan turning director for Krrish 4; analyzing how the Krrish franchise has performed so far

After a long wait, the makers of the Krrish series have treated Hrithik Roshan fans to a new update about Krrish 4. The upcoming film from the popular superhero franchise will go on floors by early 2026, with Hrithik taking the charge as a director this time. Yes, Krrish 4 will mark his directorial debut. On that note, let's analyze how the Krrish series has performed at the box office over the years.

Analyzing Box Office Performance Of Hrithik Roshan's Krrish Franchise

1. KOI...MIL GAYA

Koi...Mil Gaya, the first installment of the Krrish franchise, starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. The 2003 film dealt with Hrithik's character Rohit Mehra meeting an extraterrestrial being (or an alien) named Jadoo. The science fiction cult movie earned Rs 47.25 crore net in India while emerging as a superhit.

2. KRRISH

Krrish, the sequel to Koi... Mil Gaya, came three years later in 2006. The superhero action thriller featured Hrithik Roshan in dual roles. Also starring Priyanka Chopra, Krrish was a trendsetter in Indian cinema for its outsanding VFX. It netted Rs 72.25 crore and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

3. KRRISH 3

Krrish 3, the third part of the Krrish series, was released in 2013. Krrish starred Hrithik Roshan reprising his roles from the 2006 movie. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra along with Kangana Ranaut. At Rs 175.75 crore net earnings, it is the biggest grosser of the franchise till date. Krrish 3 was also a blockbuster.

The total collection of the Krrish franchise stands at Rs 295.25 crore so far.

Here's How The Krrish Series Has Performed Over The Years

Movies Year Of Release Net India Collections Verdicts Koi...Mil Gaya 2003 Rs 47.25 crore Super Hit Krrish 2006 Rs 72.25 crore Blockbuster Krrish 3 2013 Rs 175.75 crore Blockbuster Total Rs 295.25 crore

Hrithik Roshan To Direct Krrish 4

In a new exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, director Rakesh Roshan confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will direct Krrish 4. “I am passing the baton of the director of Krrish 4 to my son, Hrithik Roshan, who has lived, breathed and dreamt about this franchise since its inception with me," he told us.

"Hrithik has a clear and a very ambitious vision of taking Krrish’s journey forward with the audience for the next decades..." the filmmaker added. Can Krrish 4 replace Krrish 3 as the highest grossing film of the Krrish franchise? Let's keep the fingers crossed.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.