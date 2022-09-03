Brahmastra Advance Booking Report: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt starrer sells over 27,000 tickets already

It’s after years that we are getting a chance to report advance booking of a Hindi film with so much enthusiasm. Ayan Mukerji’s labour of love, Brahmastra, fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is off to a flying start at the box office as far as advance booking is concerned. In less than 24 hours, the epic has sold approximately 27,000 tickets at the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis. The tickets are selling like hot cup cakes across the board, with IMAX shows already getting into the fast-filling mode.

The audience has shown excitement and interest in experiencing this spectacle on the big screen and if the initial response to advance is anything to go by, Brahmastra is set to take a solid start at the box office on September 9. While the industry expectations till yesterday were floating around the 18 to 22 crore range, the film stands a chance to spring in a huge surprise if the momentum in advance continues till Thursday night.

The bookings are encouraging across the board, indicating a true-blue Indian film – be it in the metros or at limited places in smaller centres. Sample this – Cinepolis in Patna opened at 12 noon today, and within 5 hours, the property has sold over 350 tickets and the cinema owner is expecting a 100 percent sell out in advance for the film at his property maximum by Monday night. The movie is neck to neck with Sanju as far as advance booking at national chain is concerned.

The booking is easily the best by miles for an outright Hindi film in the pandemic times, and it now remains to be seen the margin by which it surpasses the top 2 advance heavy films – 83 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The advances in national chains are also better than the SS Rajamouli epic, RRR, in the Hindi circuits, which is a validation of excitement in the audience. It’s all about continuing the momentum in advance booking and the initial response definitely suggests an opening which will surprise the entire country in a good way. These are still early days, but the signs are encouraging as Brahmastra stands a chance to surpass the OVERALL FINAL advance booking of films like Shamshera, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and even Laal Singh Chaddha by maximum Sunday noon and the hope will be on it to zoom past the overall advance of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Gangubai by end of Sunday in the national chains.

83 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sold approximately 1.05 lakh and 1.03 lakh tickets at the national chains, and it remains to be seen when Brahmastra goes past this prestigious mark. The biggest HIndi film opener in pandemic times is Sooryavanshi at around Rs 26 crore, but it's too soon to put so much pressure on the film, as anything above Rs 20 crore will be a good result to start with and then hope on positive audience talk. The excitement among the audience is loud and clear at the moment and now it's on the film to stand on its own and deliver on the content front to win over the audience's love as well as the box office. To note, these are just advances on limited shows, that too the 3D version. The full-fledged bookings, including the 2D version, will open up from Monday or Tuesday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for live updates on Brahmastra box office.

