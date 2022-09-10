Brahmastra Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer collects 3.40 million dollars on first day overseas
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji performs phenomenally, overseas
Brahmastra has taken a massive start internationally, grossing $3.40 million (Rs. 27 crores) Approx on its opening day. There are only three other films from Bollywood that have collected $3 million plus on their first day internationally, namely Dhoom 3, Sultan and Padmaavat. However, the three had a release in Pakistan which was a big market and had better exchange rates, so in like-for-like conditions, it is second only after Padmaavat. The film is projected to collect $8.50-9 million in its first weekend internationally, which will be among the biggest openers ever from Bollywood.
The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer opened to a phenomenal record-breaking $2 million in US / Canada, including $700K previews on Thursday. This is the highest opening day ever for a Bollywood film in the market, beating Padmaavat, which collected $1,649,799 in January 2018. Padmaavat collected $5,000,650 over its weekend and that will be the number to beat for Brahmastra as it is projected to collect $4.75-5 million in its opening frame.
Australia was the next best performer, with A$306K first day and here it was just behind A$364K of Padmaavat, making it the industry’s second biggest start in the market. The United Kingdom also did well with £150K. Brahmastra is likely to collect over £500K in its first weekend here, something that has become a rare sight lately. Middle East did well with $600K but considering other main markets are performing at record or near record levels, it could have done better.
The overseas territorial breakdown for opening day box office collections of Brahmastra is as follows:
US/Canada - $2,000,000
Middle East - $625,000
Australia - $210,000
United Kingdom - $190,000
Europe - $150,000
Rest of World - $250,000
