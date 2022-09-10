Brahmastra Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor starrer collects 3.40 million dollars on first day overseas

Brahmastra has taken a massive start internationally, grossing $3.40 million (Rs. 27 crores) Approx on its opening day. There are only three other films from Bollywood that have collected $3 million plus on their first day internationally, namely Dhoom 3, Sultan and Padmaavat. However, the three had a release in Pakistan which was a big market and had better exchange rates, so in like-for-like conditions, it is second only after Padmaavat. The film is projected to collect $8.50-9 million in its first weekend internationally, which will be among the biggest openers ever from Bollywood.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer opened to a phenomenal record-breaking $2 million in US / Canada, including $700K previews on Thursday. This is the highest opening day ever for a Bollywood film in the market, beating Padmaavat, which collected $1,649,799 in January 2018. Padmaavat collected $5,000,650 over its weekend and that will be the number to beat for Brahmastra as it is projected to collect $4.75-5 million in its opening frame.