Brahmastra Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film goes on overdrive on day 2; Headed for Rs 40 crore day

Brahmastra is steady in its South dubbed versions too. The second-day trends indicate the Telugu version to collect in the Rs 3 crore range with the other versions putting in another Rs 50 lakh to the total. With this, the second day all India total of Brahmastra will stand in the vicinity of Rs 40.50 crore, with an outside chance of hitting the Rs 42 crore mark depending on how well a hold the mass belts show.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s much-awaited modern mythology, Brahmastra , has gone on overdrive on Saturday as the film is recording a near full house across the belt. There is a jump of around 17 to 20 percent in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – whereas the single screens too are rock-steady with occupancy similar to the opening day. According to early trends, Brahmastra (Hindi) is looking at a Saturday collection in the range of Rs 36.75 to 37.75 crore, taking the two-day Hindi total to Rs 68.50 crore.

Brahmastra Box Office Estimates:

Friday: Rs 36.50 crore (Hindi: Rs 31.50 crore)

Saturday: Rs 40.50 crore (Hindi: Rs 37 crore)

A multiplex chain like Rajhans from Gujarat is showing 25 percent growth on Saturday, which is a good sign, laying the platform for the film set the box office on fire on Sunday. The two-day national total stands will stand in the vicinity of Rs 77 crore and Brahmastra is now headed to record an opening weekend to the north of Rs 122 crore. The Hindi version of Brahmastra too will hit the century over the weekend. The on-ground talk seems to be decent to good and it’s the hold in collections on Monday that will determine the journey of Brahmastra ahead. It’s a record-shattering run for the film so far in India as well as abroad despite opposition from some external and internal forces.

The final figures can be slightly higher too as the night show on Saturday will be much higher on spot than Friday, though, the national chains might just face occupancy issues at some properties.

Note: These are estimates based on very early trends and the final estimates for Saturday business shall be updated by 11 pm.

