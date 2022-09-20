Brahmastra Second Monday Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor starrer manages decent hold after great weekend

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles and Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Shah Rukh Khan in supporting roles, went on overdrive in its second weekend, with Saturday and Sunday managing to grow in excess of 65 percent. The film successfully breached the Rs. 200 cr nett mark to become only the second Hindi original film in 2022 to manage it, after The Kashmir Files being the first one. The film has also had a strong overseas haul and it is the first Hindi film in over 2 and a half years to manage these sort of numbers, the last being Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff led War.

Brahmastra stood at Rs. 207.90 cr nett after its second Sunday, with Rs. 186.50 cr coming from Hindi and another Rs. 21.40 cr coming from the dubbed versions. With a worldwide gross of Rs. 343.32 crore in first 10 days, Brahmastra has managed to come through all the negativity. The performance of the film on first Monday was decent as it managed to add Rs. 4.25 cr to Rs. 4.75 cr nett on day 11, taking the India nett total to Rs. 212.40 cr. The film will close its week at over Rs. 222 cr nett and the second weekend should again be strong as Brahmastra is essentially a weekend film. Also, leading multiplex chains are observing 'Nation Cinema Day', which means tickets will be available at a subsidised rate of Rs. 75 flat. Most locations have already started to fill fast and it is a good sign for the movie industry, since it shows people are ready to come to theatres if the ticket prices are kept in check. The film is certain to become the highest grossing Hindi origin film in India, while it is the highest grossing Hindi film overseas and worldwide.