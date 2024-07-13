Breaking: Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 gets trimmed by 20 minutes on second day of release itself

Indian 2, directed by S Shankar and starring Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth and others, plays at a theatre near you now. The ambitious sequel to the 1996 all time blockbuster, Indian, took an ordinary start of Rs 55 crores on the first day and the day 2 numbers should ensure that it surpasses the Rs 100 crore gross worldwide mark on its second day. The biggest news coming in on the second day of the release itself is that Indian 2 has been trimmed by about 20 minutes, for a revised runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Indian 2 Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes On The Very Second Day Of Release

Indian 2 got a mixed to negative word of mouth from the audiences on its first day. Among the many things that audiences were critical about, one of them was how repetitive and long it was. Makers decided to take immediate action and the runtime has been brought down considerably on the very second day of the film. Trimming the movie on the second day is quite a bold move and only means that the makers have acknowledged the critical feedback that they've got.

It Is To Be Seen If Revising Indian 2's Runtime Can Benefit Its Prospects

It is still to be known whether the revised runtime of Indian 2 is able to help its prospects in any way. Taking such an action often gives mixed signals to the prospective audiences who are planning to watch the film. Once the reviews of the film with the revised runtime come out, things will get much clearer.

Indian 2 Is An Expensive Film; Part 3 Will Require Extra Effort To Promote

Indian 2 is an expensive film and so is the sequel of Indian 2 titled Indian 3. Since the 2nd part is not able to establish a strong connection with the audience, the 3rd part can face trouble and may require more convincing. Currently, it is a very thin line on which the makers of Indian 2 and 3 are treading on.

Watch the Indian 2 Trailer

About Indian 2

The story of Indian 2 starts in modern-day India where the people and society have once again dwindled down to their corrupt practices, creating a distress-filled land for the common people. Focusing on a group of youngsters who run a YouTube channel called Barking Dogs, the film showcases how the youth want to make India a better place.

However, despite having been effective with their voices and generating immense following on social media platforms, corruption only continues to rise. Now, going on the whims of their intuition, the group decides to start a trend on social networks, with “#ComeBackIndian.”

The rest of the film focuses on how Indian returns to his vigilante activities but this time issuing a two-track mission called Zero Tolerance.

Indian 2 In Theatres

Indian 2 plays at a theatre near you now. The film's Telugu version is titled Bharateeyudu while the Hindi version is titled Hindustani 2. Have you booked your tickets for the movie yet?

