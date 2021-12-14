Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui sees a dip on day four; Headed for a 20 crore life time collection at box office

The collections of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui dipped on Monday as the film collected in the range of Rs 1.75 to 1.85 crore taking the four-day total to Rs 14 crore. The weekend trend has the writing on the wall as the rom-com failed to show any significant growth on Saturday and Sunday. However, there was still some chance for it to score had the collections on Monday been on par with Friday.

But in turn, the film has dropped by around 40%, and this trend suggests a week one in the range of Rs 17 crore. Delhi and Punjab were the best faring regions for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and the rest of the country stayed on the lower side. The film faces competition from Spiderman: No WAY Home from Thursday and that film is carrying unprecedented hype across the nation. It’s unlikely for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui to retain shows and put-up good numbers over the second week.

The trend and competition in the coming week suggest lifetime figures in the range of Rs 20 crore, which in normal times might have been the weekend figure of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. These are difficult times at the box office as barring Sooryavanshi, no film has actually got things going in a big way. Yes, there was Antim: The Final Truth which showed some spark on it’s first Sunday, but that’s all it had to offer.

CKA Day Wise Collections:

Friday: 3.25 crore

Saturday: 4.25 crore

Sunday: 4.90 crore

Monday: 1.75 crore

Total: 13.15 crore

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was an important film for the industry as the future of multiple mid-sized films was dependent on how this one fares. The below the mark performance has got the OTT conversations back in the industry, specifically for the mid-sized films. CKA was looked upon as a leader by a pack of producers of mid-sized films, but clearly, the market is nowhere close to normal for the non-event and non-festival films at this point in time. It’s certainly the pricing issue, coupled with a short OTT window and slight fear of Covid that’s keeping the audience away from anything that doesn’t warrant a big-screen experience. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

