Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is below par at box office; Collects Rs 12.50 crore in its opening weekend

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has recorded a below par trend in its opening weekend as the Abhishek Kapoor directorial raked in Rs 4.75 to 5.00 crore on Sunday taking the three-day total to Rs 12.50 crore. The Ayushmann Khurrana and Vani Kapoor fronted film took a slow start of Rs 3.25 crore and then the hope was on the film to make up for the lost ground by taking big strides over the weekend. However, unfortunately that has not happened despite a generally positive talk around the film.

The weekend biz doesn’t suggest a healthy trend going forward for this rom-com on the weekdays and the competition from Spiderman: No Way Home will take a major hit over it’s prospects in the second week. In the pre-pandemic times, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was a perfect film that fell in the bracket of what the trade termed ‘Saturday film’ as such genres tend to grow by 60 to 80% on their second day. But that jump going off the radar on day two was a signal about film finding it difficult to find it’s standing at the box-office.

While one is yet to figure the exact cause for the underwhelming weekend, the high-ticket rates coupled with a four-week window for OTT premiere are considered to be the major reasons for low footfalls over the weekend. The intangible assessments aside, the trailer too had not created the desired excitement among the audience. Delhi, NCR and Punjab were the best faring circuits for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Mumbai to making an attempt to make up for the lost ground.

The mass belts, as expected, were poor across the country with single screens finding it difficult to even get audiences on board to recover their expenses of running a show. In an ideal non pandemic world, the collections of this film would have been much better as Ayushmann had taken a massive stride post Dream Girl and Bala to emerge a bankable star in his own arena. It was an important film for the Hindi film industry, as a lot of producers were seeing it as a case study for the future of mid-sized films on the theatrical medium. But with a below par performance over the weekend, the wait just gets extended for that right mid-sized film to fire and bring in the audience. A lot of factors – from a genuinely exciting trailer to hit music, right ticket rates – will have to come together to get things rolling for a mid-budget film at the ticket window.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opening weekend:

Friday: Rs 3.25 crore

Saturday: Rs 4.25 crore

Sunday: Rs 5 crore

Total: Rs 12.50 crore

Also Read| Box Office: Spiderman No Way Home creates history – Sells 50,000 tickets in just 3 hours at PVR