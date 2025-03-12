Chhaava Box Office Collection India Day 27: Vicky Kaushal's film eyes Rs 500 crore on Holi weekend in Hindi; nets Rs 2.75 crore
Chhaava witnessed a nominal drop on fourth Wednesday and earned Rs 2.75 crore at the box office. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner is based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's life.
Chhaava, which arrived in cinemas on February 14, will complete a month of its release in two days. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film has been dominating the box office for a while now, with no major releases around. Chhaava has emerged as the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. Amid its journey to enter Rs 500 crore club, the blockbuster movie witnessed nominal drop today.
Chhaava Adds Rs 2.75 Crore On Day 27; Experiences Nominal Drop
Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been experiencing a slight decline in its business on day-wise basis for a few days. On 27th day of its release, Vicky Kaushal-starrer had a routine drop from what it earned on Day 26, i.e. Rs 3.15 crore. Laxman Utekar's helmer earned Rs 2.75 crore on fourth Wednesday in Hindi markets.
Chhaava has collected Rs 34.9 crore in the fourth week so far. It will complete the ongoing week tomorrow. The cume collection of the historical actioner stands at Rs 495.15 crore net in India.
Day-Wise Net Collections Of Chhaava In Hindi Are Listed Below:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Collections
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Week 3
|Rs 80.75 crore
|Day 22
|Rs 6 crore
|Day 23
|Rs 11.50 crore
|Day 24
|Rs 8 crore
|Day 25
|Rs 3.5 crore
|Day 26
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Day 27
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Total
|Rs 495.15 crore
Chhaava Requires Rs 5 Crore To Cross Rs 500 Crore; To Achieve Feat On Holi
Chhaava, which has slowed down ahead the end of its theatrical run, now requires Rs 5 crore to enter Rs 500 crore club. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is expected to boost its performance tomorrow on the occasion of Holika Dehan. It is yet to be seen how it performs during the Holi weekend while locking horns with new release, The Diplomat.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
