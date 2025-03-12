Chhaava Box Office Collection India Day 27: Vicky Kaushal's film eyes Rs 500 crore on Holi weekend in Hindi; nets Rs 2.75 crore

Chhaava, which arrived in cinemas on February 14, will complete a month of its release in two days. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film has been dominating the box office for a while now, with no major releases around. Chhaava has emerged as the highest grosser of Vicky Kaushal's career. Amid its journey to enter Rs 500 crore club, the blockbuster movie witnessed nominal drop today.

Chhaava Adds Rs 2.75 Crore On Day 27; Experiences Nominal Drop

Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava has been experiencing a slight decline in its business on day-wise basis for a few days. On 27th day of its release, Vicky Kaushal-starrer had a routine drop from what it earned on Day 26, i.e. Rs 3.15 crore. Laxman Utekar's helmer earned Rs 2.75 crore on fourth Wednesday in Hindi markets.

Chhaava has collected Rs 34.9 crore in the fourth week so far. It will complete the ongoing week tomorrow. The cume collection of the historical actioner stands at Rs 495.15 crore net in India.

Day-Wise Net Collections Of Chhaava In Hindi Are Listed Below:

Weeks/Days Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 209 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Week 3 Rs 80.75 crore Day 22 Rs 6 crore Day 23 Rs 11.50 crore Day 24 Rs 8 crore Day 25 Rs 3.5 crore Day 26 Rs 3.15 crore Day 27 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 495.15 crore

Chhaava Requires Rs 5 Crore To Cross Rs 500 Crore; To Achieve Feat On Holi

Chhaava, which has slowed down ahead the end of its theatrical run, now requires Rs 5 crore to enter Rs 500 crore club. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film is expected to boost its performance tomorrow on the occasion of Holika Dehan. It is yet to be seen how it performs during the Holi weekend while locking horns with new release, The Diplomat.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.