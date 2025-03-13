Chhaava Box Office Trends Day 28: Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser remains STEADY on Holika Dahan; eyes Rs 500 crore on 5th weekend

Released on February 14, Chhaava has been running in theaters for a month. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the historical actioner completed four weeks of its release. Adapted from Marathi novel, Chava, the recently released movie will remain steady in its business today.

Chhaava Remains Steady On 5th Saturday; Eyes Holi Weekend To Cross Rs 500 Crore

Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, Chhaava slowed down in the fourth week of its release. After a series of nominal drops, Vicky Kaushal-starrer will remain steady in its business on fifth Saturday which coincides with Holika Dahan. Now, all eyes are on Holi which should benefitted the film while attracting more footfalls. Laxman Utekar's helmer collected Rs 495.15 crore in 27 days at the box office.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava is expected to cross Rs 500 crore on Dhulandi festival or by fifth Monday. It will then be counted amongst the highest grossing Hindi movies in India to enter this coveted club.

Chhaava To Compete With The Diplomat And Namastey London

Chhaava, which has been a frontrunner for over a month, has outperformed Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon. Dinesh Vijan's production will lock horns with the new release, The Diplomat, starting from tomorrow. John Abraham-starrer will begin its journey with a low opening. With a muted buzz, the action drama is expected to open in the range of Rs 2 crore.

Advertisement

Chhaava also has another competition, i.e. Namastey London. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2007 romantic comedy is making its theatrical comeback after 18 years on March 14, 2025.

In Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna is cast as his wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.