Chhaava Day 26 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser remains INVINCIBLE in fourth week as it eyes Rs 500 crore in Hindi

Based on Marathi novel, Chava, Chhaava has become the talk of the nation while sending many cinephiles into a frenzy. The historical actioner is packed with gripping storyline, strong performances of the star cast, and powerful action scenes. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the film has been dominating the box office and no movie releases have been able to affect its business so far.

Chhaava Remains Unbeatable On Fourth Tuesday

Released on February 14, 2025, Chhaava's box office success is unparalleled. Backed by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, it remains unbeatable while continuing its blockbuster run. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will soon add another feather to its cap in its fourth week.

Advertisement

Going by the trends, on Day 26, Chhaava helmed by Laxman Utekar will witness an insignificant drop in its business in Hindi markets. As per estimates, the historical actioner is expected to earn in the range of Rs 3.15 crore to Rs 3.30 crore on fourth Tuesday. It has fetched Rs 489.25 crore net in India in its 25 days-long run so far.

Chhaava To Cross Rs 500 Crore During Holi Weekend

All eyes are on the Holi festival as it serves as an excellent opportunity for a film to grow its business. Chhaava will enter Rs 500 crore club while reaching its fifth weekend, which coincides with the holiday period for the colorful festival.

Advertisement

Chhaava, which is expected to attract more footfalls on the occasion, will lock horns with re-release of Namastey London starting from March 14, 2025. Moreover, John Abraham's upcoming film, The Diplomat is releasing on the same day. It is yet to be seen if Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser will perform better than these entries.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.