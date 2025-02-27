Chhaava Day 14 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's movie nets Rs 12 crore on second Thursday; enters third week with PRIDE

Chhaava, which is Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser of his career, has completed two weeks of its release. Backed by Maddock Films, the historical actioner features Vicky as Maratha warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who fought against Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava experienced a drop after Maha Shivratri. Nonetheless, it has entered third week with pride.

Chhaava Collects Rs 12 Crore On Day 14; Enters Third Week With Honour

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been roaring loudly at the box office since its release. On Day 14, the historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj earned Rs 12 crore net in India. It witnessed a noticeable drop of Rs 9.5 crore on second Thursday after fetching Rs 21.50 crore on Day 13 that coincided with Maha Shivratri.

In the first week, Chhaava fetched an oustanding collection of Rs 205 crore. In the second week, Vicky Kaushal's headliner stood at Rs 170 crore net business. The cume collection of Dinesh Vijan's production is recorded as Rs 375 crore.

Here's How Much Chhaava Collected In Two Weeks At The Box Office

Week/Days Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs 205 crore Day 8 Rs 23 crore Day 9 Rs 42 crore Day 10 Rs 36.50 crore Day 11 Rs 17 crore Day 12 Rs 18 crore Day 13 Rs 21.50 crore Day 14 Rs 12 crore Total Rs 375 crore

Chhaava is now eyeing Rs 400 crore which will be achieved in the beginning of the third week. The historical actioner has a target of Rs 550 crore plus while reaching the finish line. It remains unaffected with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which arrived in theaters a week later of the former's release.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.